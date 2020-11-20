Ambush Uses Vintage Converse Footwear to Inspire Its Next Collaboration

A new collaboration between Ambush and Converse is on the way. After putting a futuristic take on the Chuck 70 and Pro Leather for their initial project last year, the duo is looking into the design archives for the second go-around.

Ambush co-founder Yoon Ahn’s latest collaboration with the Boston-based footwear brand includes remixed versions of the classic CTAS Duck Boot and the Chuck 70 High shoe.

Just in time for the winter season ahead, Ahn has reworked the duck boot from the ’50s by giving it two monochromatic color schemes including black and in a bold Blithe Blue hue. The upper’s high-top construction features a ripstop mesh that’s combined with a weather-resistant mudguard and thick ankle collars. Continuing the look is the Converse All-Star patch stamped on the medial side and Ambush branding printed at the heel.

“When I saw the freshwater fishing boots, all of a sudden, I thought ‘this is actually really fresh,'” Ahn said about choosing to work on the CTAS Duck Boot. “I didn’t know Converse had made them and I wanted to bring out that side of the brand again.”

The lateral side of the Ambush x Converse CTAS Duck Boot in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Ahn’s unique articulation continues with the collaborative Ambush x Converse Chuck 70 Fuzzy, this time adding a fuzzy long wool upper to the classic silhouette. Her inspiration behind this pair is to mimic creatures that are found in the wild while adding both a bold and subtle color scheme to the design.

“In my head, I always think of the Chuck Taylor,” says Ahn. “But what was really interesting looking in the archive was finding the many different shoes Converse have made over the years.”

The Ambush x Converse Chuck 70 Fuzzy in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The Ambush x Converse Chuck 70 Fuzzy in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The second Ambush x Converse collection will be released tomorrow at select retailers in Greater China with a global launch to follow on Nov. 24.