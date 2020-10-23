How to Get Alyx’s Nike Air Force 1 High Collaboration That Is Releasing Tomorrow

The lateral side of the Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High.

Alyx Studio is set to deliver two iterations of its Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration this week.

The high-end fashion label announced on its website this week that two stealthy iterations of the classic high-top shoe will be launching tomorrow. Ahead of its release, retail images of the remixed shoe were also shared by the sportswear giant. The Matthew M. Williams-helmed brand didn’t alter much of the Air Force 1 High, except that Alyx branding now appears on the heel counter while the ankle collar is equipped with the label’s signature rollercoaster buckle.

The collab is offered in two black-based colorways, but one pair comes with white accents including on the Swoosh and tongue tag while the other carries the stealthy look throughout the entire shoe. The upper features a premium leather construction including waxed laces, and a lace lock appearing at the forefoot. Continuing the look is a black Air-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High. CREDIT: Nike

At the time of publication, it looks like the Alyx x Nike Air Force 1 High collabs are releasing exclusively at Alyxstudio.com tomorrow as Nike has yet to announce that the shoes are dropping on Nike.com. Each pair will come with a $400 price tag.

