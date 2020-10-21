The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 ‘Sail’ Is Releasing Next Week

Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” collaboration is finally releasing this month.

Jordan Brand announced the release details of the highly anticipated sneaker revealing that the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe will release globally next week. The look is executed in a white hue on the textile mesh upper, a black and red midsole, and an aged rubber outsole. Additional details include clear panels throughout the shoe, “Nike Air” branding stamped on the heel, along with Off-White’s signature zip-tie attached to the laces.

The collab will extend beyond sneakers to include the Virgil hoodie, Virgil short-sleeve tee, and Virgil pant, but the apparel collection won’t hit stores until mid-December.

Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collection.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail."

The lateral side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail."

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” will come in various sizing options when it releases on the Nike SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers globally on Oct. 29. The adult sizes will come with a $225 price tag while the kids’ version will cost $80 and the toddler sizes retail for $60.

The Off-White x Air Jordan 5 first released in February to coincide with the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities taking place in Abloh’s hometown of Chicago. The shoe debuted in a black-based color scheme as a reference to the first Air Jordan sneaker that he ever owned.

The medial side of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail."

A top view of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail."

The heel of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Retro "Sail."