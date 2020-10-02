Aimé Leon Dore’s Next New Balance Collaboration Is Releasing Soon

New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have produced some of the hottest sneaker collaborations of this year and adding to the list will be their latest project dropping next week.

The fashion label confirmed on Instagram yesterday that a quartet of New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford styles will release Oct. 9. According to ALD founder Teddy Santis on Instagram, this will be the first time that the silhouette is releasing since its debut in 1989.

The upper boasts a premium leather construction that’s paired with the model number embroidered on the lateral overlay while the signature “N” logo is found at the midfoot. Continuing the look are cold accents on the ankle collar and sock liner while a sail midsole gives the shoe a vintage look.

According to ALD’s Instagram post, fans will need to subscribe to its mailing list on Aimeleondore.com in order to buy the New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford collab when it releases on Oct. 9. Retail pricing for the shoes have yet to be announced.

Watch on FN

In related news, Salehe Bembury’s anticipated New Balance 2002R collab is releasing Oct. 23 for $150.