Aimé Leon Dore’s Next New Balance Collaboration Is Releasing Soon

New York-based label Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance have produced some of the hottest sneaker collaborations of this year and adding to the list will be their latest project dropping next week.
The fashion label confirmed on Instagram yesterday that a quartet of New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford styles will release Oct. 9. According to ALD founder Teddy Santis on Instagram, this will be the first time that the silhouette is releasing since its debut in 1989.
The upper boasts a premium leather construction that’s paired with the model number embroidered on the lateral overlay while the signature “N” logo is found at the midfoot. Continuing the look are cold accents on the ankle collar and sock liner while a sail midsole gives the shoe a vintage look.
According to ALD’s Instagram post, fans will need to subscribe to its mailing list on Aimeleondore.com in order to buy the New Balance P550 Basketball Oxford collab when it releases on Oct. 9. Retail pricing for the shoes have yet to be announced.
Watch on FN
View this post on Instagram
Reintroducing the P550 Basketball Oxfords. They were originally released in 1989 and haven’t been touched since. The silhouette has been something of an enigma — almost impossible to find information on it. Took us a couple years and a lot of work to bring this shoe back. Everything about the 550’s and what they represented felt like this would be the perfect romance to activate SONNY and the ALD grassroots basketball program. Major hat tip to the whole NB team for giving us this runway and believing in the vision. 🌎❤️
In related news, Salehe Bembury’s anticipated New Balance 2002R collab is releasing Oct. 23 for $150.