A 7-Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Low Is Coming Soon

If leaks on Instagram are true, Nike SB’s will have a collaboration with the popular convenience store 7-Eleven on the way.

Instagram user @soledebrief shared a first look at the upcoming 7-Eleven x SB Dunk Low that’s inspired by the store’s classic logo. The shoe’s color palette is divided into three portions including red on the toe box, green on the mid panels and orange, along with the 7-Eleven embroidery on the heel counter. The hues are also featured on its lace aglets. Adding contrast is white Swoosh branding on the sides, white midsole and a gum outsole.

Although release details surrounding the 7-Eleven x Nike SB Dunk Low have not yet been revealed, @nikesbornothing is reporting that it will be launching this year and will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select skate shops.

In related Nike SB news, an ice cream-inspired Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low — dubbed “Chunky Dunky” — is also rumored to be dropping this year.