QVC’s Lug Face Masks Are Made Just for Kids & Come in Easy Three Packs

Lug face masks are perfectly designed just for kids.

Available courtesy of QVC, these masks come in convenient youth sizing and provide the whole family with protective face coverings. Offered in over a dozen fun prints and colorways for both boys and girls, Lug’s face masks come in packs of three and retail for $30 at QVC.com.

The masks feature stretchy over-ear loops to allow for mobility and flexibility, while a three-ply construction creates the ultimate defense against the spread of germs. Made from 100% polyester fabric, the design provides both breathability and fantastical style in a design that kids will actually want to wear.

While face masks may take some getting used to, they are becoming more and more vital as we adjust to the new normal in society. Kids in certain areas will be returning to schools in the upcoming weeks and will be required to wear a form of face covering in areas where social distancing cannot be maintained. Major retailers like Target, Nordstrom, Walmart and Kohl’s also implemented face mask requirements in-store as they start reopening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks in public settings and around people who don’t live in one’s household, particularly when other social-distancing measures are tough to maintain. It explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said on Tuesday that if everyone in the country started wearing a mask now, the virus could get under control in four to eight weeks.

To get your family ready for back-to-school and everyday life, make sure to stock up on Lug face masks. Read on to find FN’s top picks available now.

