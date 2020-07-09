Clarks & Freida Pinto Team Up to Get Kids Ready for the School Year

Clarks and Freida Pinto are joining forces to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

The brand and its ambassador will be hosting a series of giveaways from now through July 12, and Pinto also will host a bedtime story reading on her Instagram account on July 16. The efforts are the brand’s way of providing entertainment and encouraging literacy for kids stuck at home without camps or group activities.

Families can enter to win a selection of Pinto’s favorite books by following the brand on Instagram and commenting with an answer to the question “What is your child’s favorite bedtime story and why?” on its post. The winner will be announced on July 21 and will receive eight books, as well as a pair of Clarks Originals Desert boots for both the parent and child.

FN spoke with the “Slumdog Millionaire” actress back in January about her work with Clarks and how her own personal history played a role in the partnership.

“It was the first pair of comfortable shoes I owned,” said Pinto, noting that Clarks was among the companies early on to offer shoes in her native country of India that fit her size 10 1⁄2 foot. “Asian countries don’t cater to women with big feet. It was problematic for me. I had developed a lot of foot issues since my school days, when I had to squeeze my feet into a shoe that was one size smaller.”

The actress united with the brand first in 2019 and was drawn to its ties to Girl Rising, an organization working to change the way the world values girls, where she also currently serves as an ambassador.