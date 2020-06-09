Winnie Harlow’s Sporty Puma Sneakers Add a Colorful Pop Against Her Cropped Sweatshirt & Sweats

Winnie Harlow kept things casual on Instagram yesterday, choosing a cropped sweatshirt and matching sweatpants as she posed in Big Bear Lake, Calif.

The 25-year-old America’s Next Top Model alum wore her cropped hoodie with low-slung “Redemption” sweatpants from the Bob Marley shop. The sweats are available to shop now on the brand’s site for $175.

With her footwear, Harlow added a pop of color, choosing sporty-chic Puma sneakers in a bold pink colorway. The A-lister appeared to be wearing the Puma RS-X3 Puzzle — a revamped version of a silhouette from the ’80s. The Puma RS-X3 Puzzle sneaker has a lace-up front, with a mixed-material upper and a chunky outsole. The silhouette can be purchased in limited sizing on the Nordstrom website, where it has been marked down by 40% from $110 to $66.

To Buy: Puma RS-X3 Puzzle, $66 (was $110).

Harlow accessorized her look with oversize gold hoop earrings. “Fresh Air,” the “It” girl captioned her Instagram post — which racked up more than 220,000 likes within just 17 hours.

One of the world’s most famous models, Harlow has starred in ad campaigns for an array of brands, such as Nike, Diesel, Mac and Saks Fifth Avenue. What’s more, she has walked the runway for plenty of notable labels, among them Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph and Russo, Laquan Smith and Prabal Gurung. However, Harlow did not make a foray into design until 2019, when she collaborated with Steve Madden on a fall ’19 footwear collection.

“It was difficult at times because this is new to me. You need to have vision for things like this. It was difficult to look at a design and know that there was something that I wanted to change but not know exactly what that was. It was fun because Steve has the background in all that I wasn’t knowledgeable in,” Harlow told FN of the partnership. “Everything that I wanted, we achieved. It was smooth for my first collaboration ever.”

Madden had only good things to say about his collaborator, telling FN: “She’s so beautiful. And all the young people love how her inner beauty just shows up. She doesn’t look like everyone else. I don’t have a problem taking second billing.”

While Harlow’s Puma kicks are only available in select sizes, we’ve rounded up some additional options below to help you emulate her look.

To Buy: Adidas Falcon Athletic Shoe, $43 to $185.

To Buy: Fila Disruptor III Casual Sneakers, $65.

To Buy: Pinko Chunky Low Top Sneakers, $140 (was $350).

