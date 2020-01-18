Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Officially Done With Royal Life — So How Will They Make Their Money?

Buckingham Palace announced today in an official statement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have resigned as working members of the royal family. The couple will no longer use their “royal highness” titles and won’t receive any public funds.

Additionally, they will repay the 3 million dollars they spent using taxpayers’ money to renovate their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle in London, which will remain as their U.K. residence.

The queen also issued a personal statement of support for the new arrangement in which she acknowledges the challenges the couple have faced since they wed in 2018. “I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.”

Now that things have been settled though, everyone is wondering how the duo will make their money to support the life they’ve become accustomed to. On Dec. 19, they were awarded the trademark “Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, which means they now have the rights to their royal foundation’s name in several areas such as footwear, apparel and accessories.

It’s been speculated that the trademark filing could be linked to the former actress’ ability to make products move — a phenomenon that’s been dubbed the “Markle Sparkle.” In November, global fashion search platform Lyst named the Duchess of Sussex its No. 1 Power Dresser, putting her ahead of stars like Cardi B and Kylie Jenner who both have footwear deals. The site has reported that Markle’s outfits fueled an average 216% increase in searches for pieces similar to those she wore.

So, will the new mom cash in on her power to sell? Time will tell.

