Kanye West Steps Out In Unreleased Yeezy Boots

Kanye West laced up an unreleased pair of boots yesterday from his recently-unveiled Yeezy Season 8 heading to his headquarters in Calabasas, Calif.

Images of the rapper-turned-designer were captured by @gc.zap on Instagram. The shots show West rocking an oversized furry sherpa fleece jacket by designer Martine Rose and light blue denim jeans. The boots he was wearing made their debut on the runway during Paris Fashion Week in March. The boot appears to be similar to what was initially previewed, featuring a split two-tone color scheme, a beige neoprene collar and a yellow mudguard and a ribbed outsole.

Although the style was previewed by West, release information surrounding the Yeezy Boots, as well as the rest of the Yeezy Season 8 collection, have not been announced.

In related news, Adidas, the brand that West currently is in partnership with, has announced that its retail locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice. However, it’s digital operations — including Adidas.com and the Adidas app — are operational. The company also announced today that it is working with Carbon to produce personal protective equipment such as face shields for healthcare professionals in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

