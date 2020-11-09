Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ go-to face mask is now available on Amazon.

The black shield by Wolford, is double-layered and features a water-repellent design. It can be purchased for $37 on Amazon.com, and is also available on Wolford.com.

The mask is perfect for long-term wear as it’s machine washable, and is made of polyester and elastane. It also features elastic bands, making it comfortable for around your ears.

Harris has been spotted in the mask on numerous occasions, including during a campaign event in Pennsylvania in September and at late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s memorial that same month.

The mask doesn’t fit too snug, allowing room to breathe while wearing. The sleek design also makes it perfect for any outfit whether that’s business professional or athleisure wear.

The Wolford face mask isn’t the only trend Harris has frequented.

Watch on FN

Kamala Harris wearing Wolford face mask before the start of a ceremony for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. CREDIT: Erin Schaff - Pool via CNP / MEGA Over the last year, Harris has made it clear that she’s a sneaker girl, specifically a Converse girl. On a number of occasions while campaigning as a Democratic presidential candidate in 2019, Harris has worn different styles of Converse. It’s a fitting choice for any American politician, as the Massachusetts-based footwear brand has been a part of the country’s history for more than 112 years. But Harris has given them a style all her own.

In October, Harris mastered effortless fall style when she sported a blazer, skinny jeans and leather Converse. For this particular occasion, Harris opted for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.