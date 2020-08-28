×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ivanka Trump Keeps Things Classic in a Black Outfit With Nude Heels at Republican National Convention

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Election 2020 RNC Trump
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
Ivanka Trump’s Style Through the Years
View Gallery 63 Images

For the final day of the Republication National Convention, Ivanka Trump kept things classic ahead of introducing her father to close out the night.

The former lifestyle brand entrepreneur had on an off-the-shoulder black top with matching slouchy trousers when she stepped up to the podium today from the South Lawn of the White House.

Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ivanka Trump arrives to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington.
CREDIT: AP

For shoes, the first daughter opted for nude heels, but that’s no surprise to her fashion observers. Ivanka can be seen wearing many nude and black pumps from luxury labels like Gianvito Rossi, Jimmy Choo and Burberry.

She also counts affordable brands in her closet from Rothy’s flats and Gola for J.Crew sneakers. When it comes to fashion and apparel, Ivanka typically favors major labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. She includes a few more wallet-friend picks in her rotation such as Kenneth Cole and Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya, too.

Ivanka Trump speaks to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Ivanka Trump wears nude heels.
CREDIT: AP

Watch on FN

It was a family affair on the last night of the 4-day RNC event. She was joined by her brothers Donald Jr., and Eric, sister Tiffany, and the first lady.

On Monday she arrived at Charlotte Convention Center to hear her father, President Donald Trump, speak ahead of the convention. For the event, Ivanka had on a floral white and blue number from Lela Rose. The cap-sleeve, maxi-length dress featured a mix of navy and icy blue tones, all atop a cotton gingham fabric. The embroidered design retails for $1,990 at ModaOperandi.com.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad