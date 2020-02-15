Zion Williamson Bends the Backboard in an Air Jordan 34 PE

This past Friday night during the second quarter of the Rising Stars challenge — part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in Chicago — all eyes were on Zion Williamson, the star Pelicans rookie player who dunked the basketball so hard that it bent a backboard in the middle of the game. While creating this viral moment, it would have been near impossible not to notice his highlighter orange Air Jordan 34 PE sneakers.

The shoes feature a florescent orange upper construction and seem to be made out of a blend of the brand’s signature synthetic materials. Additionally, they have a black zipper detailing along the front of the sneaker.

You can swipe through the player’s Instagram gallery post for an up-close look at the moment-making shoes.

The statement sneaker model first debuted on the market in September 2019. The shoe claims to be one of the lightest Air Jordan shoes ever created and should be on the market throughout 2020.

Williamson has been an avid wearer and fan of the sneaker model for some time now. Most recently, he created buzz around a particular new model of the sneaker, which he wore on the court in late January 2020. Accordingly, the rising basketball star has teamed up with Nike to create this exclusive pair of Air Jordans. Named the Air Jordan 34 “Bayou Boys” PE, this shoe is slated to be released on March 13, 2020, at select retailers.

The much-anticipated sneaker will feature olive mesh material along the upper part of the shoe with a faux gator material at the heel. The colorway draws inspiration from the player’s new team colors.

While this is the only shoe that Nike has disclosed working on in partnership with the NBA history-making rookie player, there is no reason to rule out future collaborations between the two parties yet.