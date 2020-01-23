Zion Williamson Will Wear This Air Jordan Sneaker During His NBA Debut Tonight

Zion Williamson, one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history, is making his pro debut with the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. And Jordan Brand is lacing him with a crazy Air Jordan 24 PE to launch his promising career.

When Williamson and the Pelicans face the San Antonio Spurs at home at 9:30 p.m., the baller will wear the “Bayou Boys” player edition Air Jordan 34. (The No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft helped Jordan Brand reveal the shoe in September.) The bold look is predominantly gold and bronze with hits of orange, and the words “Bayou Boys” are written across the heels.

“When you put on some Jordans fresh out the box, people know what it is. The 34 delivers on all of that. I felt the benefit of the Eclipse Plate from the moment I put it on,” Williamson said of the sneaker in a statement. “A shoe that has this much technology, while staying minimal, makes a difference in my game, whether I’m flying down the court or dunking.”

Although this is the only PE for Williamson that Jordan Brand shared today, the company hinted that many more are to come for the rest of the 2019-20 season.