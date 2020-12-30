YG Reveals He Has a Sneaker Line on the Way

YG is one of today’s most style-savvy rappers. And he is set to launch his own sneakers.

The California-based rap superstar revealed four colorways of this The Flame sneakers on his personal Instagram account today, which are from his 4Hunnid label. Three of the looks are dressed predominantly in one hue — red, blue and black — with hits of white throughout. The fourth is mostly white with red detailing.

On the @4hunnid handle, release info for the shoes — although limited — was offered. It stated they’re expected to be available in March 2021.

The look is similar to the classic Nike Cortez, which is fitting since the shoe is a West Coast staple. Instead of Swoosh branding, the sneakers feature a logo reminiscent of a flame that extends from the midfoot to the heel. They also feature “The Flame” branding on the tongue.

And several high-profile people associated with fashion who made it known that they’re excited for the launch with comments on YG’s post such as star NFL wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (“Size 13 fam! Need that”),” designer John Geiger (“You already know 🔥🔥🔥”) and others.

Watch on FN

Although this sneaker line is new, YG is no stranger to the industry. For instance, the rapper collaborated with Bait and Reebok on an all-red Classic Nylon for 2018 NBA ALl-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. Also, he recorded a song for Adidas in September 2017 with record producer Mike Will Made-It dubbed “Heart of a Lion,” which was inspired by NFL star Von Miller’s work ethic on and off the field. And in January, YG modeled the collaborative line between Puma and The Marathon Clothing — the label of his friend, the late Nipsey Hussle — for its retail re-release.