The Yeezy Foam Runner Could Be Debuting This Month

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy sneakers may not have to wait for the Foam Runner much longer.

According to sneaker leaker Instagram account @yeezyseason2, the Yeezy Foam Runner, dubbed by some fans the Yeezy “Croc,” could be coming as soon as June.

At Fast Company’s Innovation Festival last year, West revealed Yeezy’s plans to sustainably craft the Foam Runner from harvested algae, which would then be blended with an EVA material. What’s more, the Foam Runner is the first Yeezy style to be made in the United States. Additionally, West said his brand was exploring shifting from harmful dyes to natural ones in its quest to become more sustainable.

Although Adidas has not confirmed a price point for the Yeezy Foam Runner, the shoe is expected to retail for $75. It’s also uncertain what colorways will be offered, but Instagram sneaker leaker account @ryivibes previously shared a look at several colorways of the style, including tonal white, beige, black and red.

In addition to causing buzz with his Yeezy releases, West has also amassed a sizable fortune through his sneaker empire. According to an April report from Forbes, the hip-hop star’s estimated net worth is $1.3 billion, with Yeezy accounting for $1.26 billion of that. West also has significant real estate holdings, as well as revenue from his music label and his own recording and publishing rights. For 2019, Forbes believes Adidas Yeezy likely took to in $1.3 billion in revenue, with its designer pocketing about $140 million of that.

Although Adidas and West have not yet shared any information regarding the Foam Runner’s launch date, there are a couple of Yeezy drops that have reportedly been pushed back from June to July, according to Yeezy Mafia. The leaker account said that the releases of both the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” and Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” are now expected to occur in July, rather than in the coming weeks. However, there are still several Yeezy drops reportedly on tap for this month. Sneakerheads can reportedly look forward to the release of the Yeezy Quantum “Barium” on June 25, followed by the Asia-exclusive restock of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” on June 27.