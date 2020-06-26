The Yeezy Foam Runner ‘Ararat’ Surprisingly Releases on Yeezy Supply

Kanye West dominated the news today in a way that only the rapper-turned-designer could. And the latest headline he’s responsible for is the surprise release of his Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway.

Sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia posted several images of the same Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” colorway on its Instagram grid, and at the same time the long-awaited look appeared on Yeezysupply.com for sale. The Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” hit the site with a $75 retail price tag. (After the shoe became available for purchase, Yeezy Mafia removed several of the images and left one to remain on its Instagram grid.)

Fans of West’s footwear have clamored for the Yeezy Foam Runner silhouette for months, a striking, atypical look that sneakerheads have widely compared to the aesthetics of Crocs.

Related Where to Get the Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Quantum 'Barium' Kanye West Inks Deal With Gap The Yeezy Boost 380 Fall 2020 Lineup Includes Two Styles That Glow in the Dark

The shock drop comes weeks after sneaker leak Instagram account @yeezyseason2 stated the wait to buy a Yeezy Foam Runner could be coming to an end with the silhouette finally hitting retail before month’s end.

The release of the Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat” comes hours after West and The Gap announced a partnership.

This morning, West revealed the deal on his personal Twitter account by sharing an image of the brand’s famed blue box logo with “YZY” replacing the word “GAP.” His all-caps caption read, “YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.”

According to a statement that would release after, this is a new apparel partnership that will yield a Yeezy Gap line, which is expected to appear in Gap stores and on Gap.com in 2021. The terms of the partnership, according to Gap, would give Yeezy royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement. The partnership, according to Gap, will use the “creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy” he has created with Yeezy and fuel it with its “51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain.”