Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Israfil’ Gets a Rumored Release Date

A new Yeezy is coming your way this June, according to @yeezyseason2.

The sneaker leaker account shared an image to Instagram yesterday offering a look at the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” — as well as a rumored release date.

The “Israfil” has a Primeknit upper in a bluish gray and yellow color palette, with a gray midsole, a gum yellow outsole and a light gray sockliner. The silhouette is said to come with two pairs of laces, including pale gray rope laces as well as bungee laces.

Although the “Israfil” is reported to be dropping in June 2020, Adidas and designer Kanye West have not confirmed any details regarding the release at this time. The style is expected to cost $220, in line with previous Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 colorways.

There’s no doubting that Yeezy sneakers have generated a lot of buzz, but they’ve also resulted in plenty of sales — and helped line West’s pockets. According to Forbes, the hip-hop star’s estimated net worth is $1.3 billion, due primarily to the success of his sneaker empire. The money magazine says it believes the Adidas Yeezy line generated about $1.3 billion in revenue for 2019, with West himself pocketing around $140 million in royalties.

While getting Yeezys at retail price can be tricky — new styles tend to sell out within hours of release — fans of the 350s can look forward to several more colorways to come throughout 2020. According to @py_rates, fans can anticipate the upcoming releases of the “Asriel,” “Abez,” and “Eliada” colorways from September through December.