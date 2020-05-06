Several samples of Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy samples have hit social media this week. The latest images to appear are of arguably the rapper-turned-designer’s most unusual look to date.

The Instagram account for Yeezy Mafia shared an image of a Yeezy 451 sample with the caption “YEEZY 451 SAMPLE YEEZY 450 COMING SOON.” The look features several gray tones on the upper and sole, which wraps up the sides of the shoe.

West appeared in the shoe in ahead of his Sunday Service in Paris in March during Paris Fashion Week. The look appeared to be executed in several beige tones, which matched the stripe down the pants the multihyphenate talent was wearing.

Rough samples of the Yeezy 451 were first shared by West on social media in April 2018 and the outsole was previewed a few months later in August.

Although this was the latest sample to hit social media, it wasn’t the first this week. Late yesterday, samples of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 were shared via @yeezyseason2 on Instagram. The looks displayed were unreleased iterations of the “Pirate Black” (with a premium suede upper instead of the Primeknit that is on the retail version) and the “Turtle Dove” (which is brown unlike the mostly gray iteration that hit stores).