You Can Shop Wiz Khalifa’s Personal Sneaker Collection for Charity

Starting next week, you can buy sneakers from Wiz Khalifa’s personal closet.

The rapper launched The Wiz Vault last year in September releases of his personal collections of clothing, one of a kind memorabilia and Taylor Gang items. As part of Khalifa’s “Clothes Off My Back” campaign, The Wiz Vault joined forces with music education nonprofit organization, Little Kids Rock, with a donation from the sales made directly benefiting culturally-responsive music education programs for Khalifa’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Just Don x Air Jordan 2 “Cream” CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vault

The Wiz Vault is releasing exclusive sneakers from the “See You Again” rapper’s personal collection on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. ET. Twenty of the top pairs will drop during the first week, including styles from Supreme, Jordan and Valentino as well as pairs exclusively made for Khalifa.

Under Armour Curry 1 One All-Star “Dark Matter” CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

Air Jordan Retro 4 “Taylor Gang” Customs by Hippie Neal CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

In March, personalized memorabilia created by Khalifa himself will also be released through The Wiz Vault, including paintings, drawn items, instruments and more connected to his major career milestones. Items from this 60-piece drop will be available by purchase or by auction.

JBF Customs x Nike Air Force 1 “Supreme F&ckery” CREDIT: Courtesy of The Wiz Vaultl

You can sign up for VIP access and early information about the sneaker drops and more at Thewizvault.com.

Khalifa’s footwear experience spans into socks as he launched an exclusive collection with Happy Socks in August 2018 featuring six pairs of patterned socks and four pairs of mini-me kids socks as a shoutout to his son Sebastian.

The Grammy-nominated artist gave FN some styling tips for the socks, saying that “fun socks can be worn with anything: sneakers, dress shoes, cropped pants, shorts, whatever you want.”

“I think it’s all about the final outfit. Sometimes that one crazy sock print takes the whole outfit to the next level. Can’t be scared to take risks in fashion. You just gotta wear what you feel is right,” explained Khalifa.

