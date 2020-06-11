Winnie Harlow Announces Puma Deal in Sports Bra & Bike Shorts With Matching Sneakers

Winnie Harlow is Puma’s newest brand ambassador.

The model took to Instagram yesterday to announce that she had signed onto the athletic giant’s roster. In an image sharing news of the deal, Harlow wore a blue sports bra with white bike shorts.

She completed the look with sneakers in a matching color palette, selecting the Puma Kyron Awakening. The shoes blend archival and high-fashion elements, staying secure with a lace closure featuring a covered eyestay panel. The kicks have a nylon upper with suede and leather overlays, a CMEVA midsole for lightweight cushioning, a comfortable molded sockliner and a rubber outsole for traction and grip. The Kyron can be purchased on the label’s website now for $90. In addition to the white and blue colorway chosen by Harlow, the sneaker is also available to buy in a white and gray colorway with blush and seamfoam accents.

Puma Kyron CREDIT: Courtesy

Harlow said in an Instagram post announcing her deal that it was “really important” to her, given recent national unrest regarding police brutality and racial inequality “to partner with a brand that gives me the opportunity to champion people and organizations working to make meaningful change.” The star said her first act alongside Puma will be to donate product to The Trayvon Martin Foundation to support the organization’s summer STEM camp.

“In times like these, it’s important to remember grassroots organizations that are working to create change at the local level and I am excited to begin this journey with my Puma family,” Harlow wrote. “We’ve been working on several projects over the last few months, that I’m excited for you all to see in the coming weeks.”

The American’s Next Top Model alum has walked the runway for plenty of notable labels such as Tommy Hilfiger, Laquan Smith and Prabal Gurung, as well as appeared in campaigns for the likes of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nike and Diesel. In addition, Harlow made a foray into the shoe space for fall ’19, when she collaborated with Steve Madden on a collection of on-trend styles including oversize, slouchy over-the-knee boots, strappy stiletto sandals and chunky block-heeled booties. She joins a Puma roster filled with big names such as Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne and J. Cole.

