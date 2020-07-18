Re-route my subscription: Click here

WinCraft Face Masks Bring Sports Fans Protective Gear Inspired by Their Favorite Teams

By Danielle Drake-Flam
Danielle Drake-Flam

Danielle Drake-Flam

More Stories By Danielle

View All
wincraft, face masks, sports, lsu
WinCraft LSU face masks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

Now that the sports industry is ramping back up, it seems that professional sports games will look a bit different this year.

WinCraft, a leading manufacturer of licensed and promotional products for retailers and professional sports teams, sellsface masks for a variety of fans whether you’re an NBA junkie or a university alum cheering on your NCAA team. The Winona, Minn.-based company has produced over 15 designs but offers customizable options, as well. WinCraft Fan Mask Face Covers can be purchased in a single pack for $10 or a three-pack for $20. Prices may vary depending on the supplier — the masks are available at Walmart amongst other retailers.

Related

Dua Lipa Wears Fishnet-Cut Pants & Futuristic Chunky Sneakers For Lunch With Anwar Hadid

10 Stylish Scarves and Bandanas That Can Double As Face Coverings

These Therafit Shoes Take Comfort to the Max With a Custom Technology

You can find your team’s face masks across all leagues including MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA and NASCAR. WinCraft also has four face masks touting a patriotic design “America Strong.” Back in June, NASCAR fans could cheer on their favorite driver by wearing their NASCAR number fan face mask.

Watch on FN

The WinCraft face mask cover is a non-medical grade lightweight, breathable fabric designed with a 2-ply barrier. The American-made masks come in one size fits all with ear straps and each is made out of washable polyester and spandex blend. WinCraft recommends that masks are washed after every use.

With many areas enforcing mask mandates, WinCraft joins retailers like the Loft, Vera Bradley, J.Crew, Old Navy and others in selling stylized protective face gear, which has become an easy way to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

As we adapt to the new normal, buying a WinCraft Fan Face Mask just might be the smart thing to do. Read on to find a few options for shopping made easy.

wincraft, face masks, sports, nascar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: WinCraft NASCAR Face Masks, $20.

wincraft, face masks, sports, lsu
WinCraft LSU face masks.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: WinCraft LSU Tigers Face Masks, $20.

wincraft, face masks, sports, clemson
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: WinCraft Clemson Tigers Face Masks, $20.

wincraft, face masks, sports, michigan
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: WinCraft Michigan Wolverines Face Masks, $20.

wincraft, face masks, sports, nascar, kyle busch
CREDIT: Courtesy of Walmart

To Buy: WinCraft Kyle Busch Face Masks, $20.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad