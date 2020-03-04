These Travis Scott Nike SB Dunk Lows Could Be Yours For $1

Fans quickly bought out Travis Scott’s newest Nike SB Dunk Low but now, you can win a pair for as little as $1.

Resale site StockX is offering a sweepstake where one can put up a $1 bid to be entered in the running for a pair of Travis Scott SB Dunk. To get in on the action, sneakerheads must make an account on the site and then place their bids online at StockX.com. A total of six pairs are up for grabs with three headed to winners in the United States and three pairs going to lucky recipients in Europe, China and Canada (excluding Quebec).

Fans will only be charged if they’re selected and winners get to pick the size of their choice. The sweepstake started on March 3 and ends on March 5 at 12 P.M. E.T.

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low originally released online on Feb. 22 for $150 but is currently being resold from $1,097 up to $3,400 on StockX.

The sneaker features a mix of patterns across the upper, with dark navy bandana-style paisley panels paralleling a plaid quarter patch and a khaki toe box. The style includes contrasting dusty pink and black Swoosh logos on opposite sides of the upper, a cream midsole, a light tan outsole and white rope-style laces. The shoes are finished with Scott’s signature Cactus Jack branding at the tongue.

