Willow Smith Models Onitsuka Tiger’s Unisex Shoes in Fall ’20 Campaign

Willow Smith has been tapped as Onitsuka Tiger’s latest brand ambassador. The artist and entertainer stars in the Japanese brand‘s fall ’20 ad campaign, which was inspired by her love of the planet.

In the images, Smith poses in nature, wearing the label’s fall ’20 collection that fuses fashion and sportswear. Items include Onitsuka Tiger Dentigre LS unisex sneakers, which is detailed in a dramatic, rugged outsole and the brand’s classic court shoe aesthetic as the upper, as well as an oversized knit sweater and a military-inspired overcoat.

She is also seen wearing Onitsuka Tiger’s unisex pant designed in plush, fleece boa that will be available in gray and white colorways, in addition to a short jacket detailed with mixed materials, including pleated pockets, adjustable drawstring, rugged elbow patches and fleece. Product is expected to drop in August.

Related Valentino Teams Up With Onitsuka Tiger on an Unexpected Collab at Paris Men's Fashion Week Street Fighter's Chun-Li Inspires New Sneakers for Video Game Fans An Inside Look at Givenchy's Unexpected Footwear Collab

Willow Smith wearing the Dentigre LS unisex sneakers.

Willow Smith in Onitsuka Tiger’s Fall ’20 Campaign CREDIT: Courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger

“I loved that we were able to align both of our energies and create something that promotes a positive existence in this world,” Smith said in a statement about the partnership. “I’m excited for the future of the brand.”

In addition to the campaign photos, the brand released an accompanying video featuring Smith’s song “Poolside,” off of her debut album, “The Anxiety,” she made with partner Tyler Cole.

According to the company, part of the proceeds from the sale of this campaign will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund to support their efforts in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Smith has also been vocal on social media about the racism problem in America as well as on her Facebook Watch talk-show, “Red Table Talk,” in which she star alongside her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her Gammy.

“To our brothers and sisters, we stand here with you to navigate through these trying times. We share in the pain, we share in the loss, we value the voices of frustration, we value the voices of change, and we are here as we rise together,” Smith posted the “Red Table Talk’s” recent statement. “The Red Table is a place for healing conversations and we renew or commitment to amplify black voices and are committed to help bring about systemic reform and end racial injustice.”

To see more photos from the Onitsuka Tiger fall ’20 campaign starring Willow Smith, click through the gallery.