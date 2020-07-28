Warren Lotas Is Releasing Custom ‘Jason Voorhees’ Nike Dunk Sneakers

Warren Lotas’ latest custom sneaker will have fans celebrating Halloween in August.

Yesterday, the designer said on Instagram that his customized Nike Dunk Low “Jason Voorhees” shoe will be releasing on Aug. 2. This custom iteration of the popular Dunk Low features a white leather upper that’s wrapped with green suede overlays and contrasted with red laces.) The model loosely resembles the coveted “Heineken” SB Dunk Low from 2003 that’s reselling for around $3,000 on StockX.) Where Lotas’ reimagined version differs is the removal of Nike branding on the tongue and the addition of the slasher’s iconic hockey mask on the sides. According to the post, only 2,000 pairs will be releasing and each pair will be individually numbered.

Readers will be able to buy Lotas’ Nike Dunk Low “Jason Voorhees” customs on Sunday exclusively on Warrenlotas.com at 5 p.m. ET for a price of $300. The designer also revealed that the shoes won’t be shipping out until in September and due to possible delays, Lotas will be giving fans who buy the shoes $100 if the product isn’t shipped out before Oct. 15.

