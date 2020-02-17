Virgil Abloh Debuts New Colorway of His Off-White x Air Jordan 5 on Social Media

While fans were busy trying to get their hands on the highly-anticipated Off-White x Air Jordan 5 this past weekend, Virgil Abloh took to social media to reveal a previously unseen colorway of his collaborative sneaker.

Abloh chose to collaborate on the Air Jordan 5, as this was the first-ever Air Jordan sneaker that he ever owned, but has now put his personal touches on the silhouette. Previewed on his Instagram account, this latest style is identical to the version that released this past weekend but in a new cream colorway.

The shoe features a deconstructed upper including DIY details, including transparent panels that can be cut out of the shoe for personalization. Additional details include red accents on the tongue’s Jumpman branding as well as on the midsole.

Now that the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 has sold out, fans who are still looking to purchase a pair can look to resale sites such as StockX and GOAT — but expect a premium price tag of around $1,000.

As of now, both Abloh and Jordan Brand have yet to announce that this latest cream colorway of the Off-White x Air Jordan 5 is releasing, but fans should expect more information on the shoe to come soon.

