Virgil Abloh Is Raffling Off His Sold-Out Off-White x Air Jordan 4 At Just $3 For a Worthy Cause

Virgil Abloh announced a raffle of his now sold-out Off-White x Air Jordan 4 sneakers with proceeds going towards a worthy cause.

The Chicago native shared an Instagram post today explaining that he is partnering with Aleta Clarke, otherwise known as Englewood Barbie, and her organization HugsNoSlugs that works to benefit the community of Chicago with efforts like feeding those in need and making safe places amid the city’s challenges with gun violence.

Through Chicago retailer Notre, fans can enter the raffle to win a new pair of Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneakers at Notre-Shop.com with a $3 donation entry fee. Winners will be contacted by July 27 according to the page.

On her own social media page, Clarke expressed her appreciation for the raffle and the partnership, saying: “Thank you @virgilabloh for not just reaching out.. but for coming to the hood per my request and seeing how I really get down. Thank you for being obedient and helping me help Chicago.”

On the Notre raffle page, the nonprofit’s founder also said that the proceeds will be going towards opening a new safe house. Her goal is to eventually host 10 houses throughout the city. Clarke explained that the donation will help her “feed friends living under the viaduct on 51st and Wentworth from October 4th until April 20th.” She added, “I’m out there the entire winter making sure they have a hot meal, 7 days a week, 7 months straight. I provide new clothing, blankets, and haircuts. I normally feed between 19-40 people a night.”

The Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneakers hit shelves this morning with a retail price of $200; the sneakers dropped on Nike.com as well as the SNKRS app and quickly sold out within the hour.

The women’s sneaker features both brands’ signature hang tags with muslin, white and black accents; the iteration blends together nubuck uppers with transparent rubber caging and Off-White’s Helvetica font across the laces and midsole. An exposed Air unit in the midsole provides a cushioned step as exposed foam on the collar continues the broken-down appeal of the iteration. Topped off with a translucent panel across the heel, the heritage silhouette steps into modern light in what is sure to be a hit like Abloh’s previous Nike and Air Jordan collaborations.

Off White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

