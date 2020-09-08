Virgil Abloh & Mercedes Benz Reveal a First Look at the Luxury Car of the Future

Virgil Abloh and Mercedes Benz revealed their upcoming collaboration today — and no, it’s not a pair of sneakers.

The two powerhouses of their own device, along with Chief Design Officer for Mercedes Benz, Gorden Wagener, came together to reimagine the motor vehicle company’s G-class car selection with a new design titled Project Geländewage. Though the car itself is just a prototype and what the brand describes as an “art piece,” the designs display a 2000s-inspired car with a boxy shape and a monolithic-inspired appeal. The minimalistic yet intentional form strips back everything from its paint job to its pull door handles and clean lines with no over-the-top design elements.

Abloh, the Off-White designer himself, described the model as a glimpse into “what luxury may look like in 100 years.”

Wagener gave fans a deeper look into the new car, sharing a 6-minute video on his own Instagram page explaining a few of the vehicle’s functions and their reasoning behind a variety of design decisions.

Though the design dropped just hours ago, Abloh has been teasing the collaboration for weeks now, starting with a simple yet effective post on Instagram in July that tagged the car brand in quotes, a signature aesthetic for Abloh’s Off-White label.

As for Abloh, Mercedes Benz is just one of many collaborative efforts under his belt during his time as an independent designer as well as the head of menswear for Louis Vuitton. His previous partners include Nike and Jordan Brand along with Bape, Heron Preston, Moncler, Jimmy Choo and more.