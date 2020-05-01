Victoria Beckham Looks to ’80s and ’90s Basketball for Her Latest Reebok Sneaker

Victoria Beckham has delivered several acclaimed collections with Reebok, and for her latest sneaker, the multihyphenate talent looked to heritage basketball to execute the look.

Reebok and Beckham revealed today VB Dual Court Mid 2, a sneaker that the brand said is inspired by retro 1980s and 1990s basketball styles. The mid-cut silhouette is aesthetically clean and simple, and features a look that can be dressed up or down. It will make its debut in five colorways: Beige Stone, Acid Blue, Black, White and Metallic Silver.

The VB Dual Court Mid 2 is made with premium tumbled leather upper and features a molded sockliner designed for enhanced comfort and a durable rubber outsole made to offer optimal traction.

Beckham’s Reebok VB Dual Court Mid 2 is now available via Reebok.com with a $250 retail price.

Beckham’s first collection with Reebok, a spring ’19 lineup of footwear and apparel for women and men with prices ranging from $30 to $500, hit retail in January 2019 via Reebok.com. It was inspired by Beckham’s experiences living in Los Angeles and London, blending “laid-back Californian spirit with refined British tailoring,” and featured sweatshirts backpacks, socks, sweats, leggings, sports bras, hats and more.

Reebok VB Dual Court Mid 2 in black. CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok VB Dual Court Mid 2 in acid blue. CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok VB Dual Court Mid 2 in metallic silver. CREDIT: Courtesy

Reebok VB Dual Court Mid 2 in beige stone. CREDIT: Courtesy