Vans Announces Partnership With Skate Icon Tony Hawk

Vans has nabbed a skate icon to promote its biggest initiatives moving forward: Tony Hawk.

The California-based company announced today that it has partnered with the icon “to create authentic and inspiring brand initiatives that will enable creative expression through skateboarding.” According to Vans, Hawk will promote its global brand platforms including providing color commentating for the Vans Park Series and producing a new professional vert skateboarding competition.

“Vans has supported skateboarding since the very beginning, and never wavered in its commitment, even with massive mainstream success,” Hawk said in a statement. “I have always respected their integrity, so it is an honor to officially join forces and help continue to grow skateboarding culture in the most authentic way possible.”

Vans global director of action sports Bobby Gascon added, “Tony Hawk’s name is synonymous with skateboarding for fans around the world. He is a pioneer and has inspired millions to pick up a board with his incredible talent. We are honored that he’ll be supporting Vans’ mission to promote and grow skateboarding globally.”

In a statement, Vans said the brand and Hawk will create initiatives and events that support skate communities even throughout the time of social distancing due to the coronavirus crisis that we’re currently in to promote the positive impact that skateboarding can provide. This will include engaging social livestream campaigns, philanthropic give-back programs and product collaborations.

“These days are extremely difficult for so many, which is why we are hoping to provide some fun and creativity for the global community to enjoy,” Hawk said in a statement. “In unprecedented times like these, we need to stay positive, support each other and keep creating.”

One initiative Vans recently launched is its customization platform to support its independent business partners, dubbed “Foot The Bill,” which has proceeds from each pair sold through going directly to that small business.

