Vans & ‘The Simpsons’ Announce a New Collaboration — 13 Years After Their First

Vans and “The Simpsons” are back for another collaboration, 13 years after they first joined forces.

The skate-style brand and the ever-popular television series are set to release a new collection of styles in the upcoming weeks. Vans announced the news on its Instagram page with a video featuring the recognizable yellow and white shades from the show as well as its signature skyline design with the names of both entities displayed front and center.

The caption read: “The Simpsons x Vans is coming soon. Sign up for updates to be the first to know when it arrives at vans.com/thesimpsons.”

Sneaker leak accounts and fan pages report that though the sneaker was first set to drop in mid-July, it will now be released in mid-August. Vans has yet to confirm a price range or release date for the collection at time of press.

The brands first worked together on a collection that released in July 2007 in honor of the premiere of “The Simpsons Movie” later that month. The capsule featured 14 different sneaker iterations designed by 12 different well-known artists including KAWS, Taka Hayashi, Neckface, Mr. Cartoon, Stash, Sam Messer, Todd James, Tony Munoz and more. The pairs dropped exclusively at footwear and apparel retailer Bodega in Los Angeles.

Nowadays, the limited-edition pairs are hard to come across. One of the few pairs available on resale site StockX is the Chukka boot design courtesy of KAWS, known for his cast of X-eyed figurative characters. The shoes reimagined star characters from the series in a sketch-style design atop a paper-lined upper. Though the pair sold for $100 at the time of its release, it now resells for up to $25,000 on the site.

“The Simpsons” X Vans Chukka Boot by Kaws. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

Resale site GOAT also lists a few pairs from the inaugural collection on its site but all four pairs are currently sold out with no restock date in sight.

“The Simpsons” X Vans Sk8 Mid by Stash. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

“The Simpsons” X Vans Sk8 Hi by Tony Munoz. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

“The Simpsons” X Vans Slip On by Tony Munoz. CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT