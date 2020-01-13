Vans Gives Its Classic Silhouettes a Modern Twist With Chunky Platform Soles

Vans is kicking off 2020 with elevated variations on its classic sneakers.

The Costa, Mesa, Calif.-based brand today announced the latest installment of its Stacked Pack, which sees four Vans silhouettes — the Era Stacked, the Sk8-Hi, the Old Skool and the Classic Slip-On — modernized with platforms and oversize checkerboard print. The Era Stacked, Classic Slip-On and Sk8-Hi are available to shop now on Vans.com and in stores.

The Era Stacked is an elevated take on the classic kick, with an exaggerated platform and eye-catching sawtooth outsole. The shoe has a gum accent at the toe bumper and heel counter. It costs $70.

Vans Era Stacked from the Stacked Pack. CREDIT: Vans

Meanwhile, the Sk8-Hi (available at Vans.com for $80) and Old Skool both feature suede uppers and Vans’ signature Sidestripes in full-grain leather. Like the Era Stacked, they feature exaggerated platform soles for a height-adding finish.

Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers from the Stacked Pack. CREDIT: Vans

Vans Old-Skool sneakers from the Stacked Pack. CREDIT: Vans

Finally, the Classic Slip-On is executed from heel to toe in the latest version of the checkerboard pattern. The shoe is completed by a 2-inch platform and costs $70 on Vans.com.

Vans Classic Slip-On from the Stacked Pack. CREDIT: Vans

In related news, Vans recently released a Valentine’s Day-themed range, “I Heart.” The LGBTQ+ inclusive collection is full of heart-adorned versions of the Era, Slip-On and Sk8-Hi in red, white and black. Each model features the phrase “I heart boys, I heart girls” printed across the canvas upper, sole and laces.

