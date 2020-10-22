Vans & Notre Create Fall-Ready Sneakers to Promote Togetherness

Vault by Vans tapped Chicago-based retailer Notre for a collaboration filled with fall-ready styles.

The two brands came together for their second joint collection, introducing four new takes on Vans OG Old-Skool LX. The Vault by Vans x Notre sneakers will retail for $90 apiece with a drop on Oct. 31, which will also be joined by a hoodie and a short-sleeved T-shirt. The capsule will be available exclusively through Notre’s online shop.

Revisiting their hit collab from 2018, the newest Notre collection includes the retailer’s signature handshake motif folded into Vans’ recognizable side stripe detailing. Offered in deep red, blue, black and off-white colorways, the uppers come coated in a textured, hairy suede atop the classic low-top silhouette with a lifted midsole.

Each pair of sneakers will ship in a custom box for the collection, finished off with Notre’s motto: “There are many ways of doing things besides your own.”

Watch on FN

Vault by Vans x Notre OG Old-Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

“That motto comes from The Whole Earth Catalog, and it’s inspired a lot of what we’ve done as a shop over the past few years, and what we try to stand for: teamwork, learning from one another, staying open-minded,” said Notre co-founder and co-owner MJ Jaworowski in a release. “This year has been tough for everyone, obviously, so we felt this would be a good moment to re-introduce our Vans shoe concept, which itself promotes a message of togetherness.”

Vault by Vans x Notre OG Old-Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Vault by Vans x Notre OG Old-Skool LX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans