Vans’ Collab With Neighborhood + Mister Cartoon Merges Tokyo and Los Angeles Street Style

A closeup of the Authentic 44 DX from the Vans "Uncle Toons Mart" by Neighborhood collection.

An upcoming three-way collaboration between Vans, streetwear label Neighborhood and famed artist Mister Cartoon will merge Tokyo and Los Angeles street style.

To accomplish this, Neighborhood and Mister Cartoon remixed a pair of Vans icons — the Authentic 44 DX and the Old Skool 36 DX — using the fictional “Uncle Toons Mart” liquor store as the theme. According to Vans, the sneakers aim to unite “the backstreets of Tokyo’s Ura-Harajuku district and the streets of Mister Cartoon’s Los Angeles” to create “a serendipitous melding of Tokyo street style and Los Angeles street life.”

The Authentic silhouette features imagery of what “Uncle Toons Mart” would look like, executed in Mister Cartoon’s signature fine-line tattoo style, delivered in gray and black. Also, the shoe’s white sidewalls feature the words “Uncle Toons Mart” and “Neighborhood” in the artist’s widely recognizable font.

The collection’s Old Skool is a monochromatic black look with suede uppers and the words “Tokyo” and “Los Angeles” embroidered on the toecaps of the right and left shoe, respectively. The co-branding continues on the heels with embroidery that reads, “Uncle Toons Mart by Neighborhood.”

Although the two sneakers look vastly different, both styles feature printed insoles adorned with the art of Mister Cartoon.

The Authentic 44 DX and the Old Skool 36 DX of the Vans “Uncle Toons Mart” by Neighborhood collection arrives via Vans.com and at select retailers on June 26.

The Authentic (L) and the Old Skool from the Vans "Uncle Toons Mart" by Neighborhood collection.