National Geographic and Vans Are Releasing a Multi-Sneaker Collection

National Geographic is ready to take on its latest adventure.

A multi-sneaker collaborative collection with Vans is releasing soon featuring five of the more popular styles from the California-based skate brand including the Authentic, Era, Old Skool, Sk8-Hi and Slip-On silhouettes.

Each pair incorporates a different graphic with the Authentic sporting a graphic of a school of fish throughout the blue canvas upper. The Era is covered with some of the more popular National Geographic magazine covers that have hit shelves throughout the years with a vibrant border distinguishing the issues. The Old-Skool incorporates detailed imagery of exotic animals including both a wolf and a tree frog printed on the sides. The Slip-On features an image of Greenland’s Pine Island Glacier and the Sk8-Hi keeps it simple with a black canvas upper including Nat Geo’s signature yellow branding embroidered around the heel. Each pair includes co-branding throughout the styles along with a vulcanized midsole and a waffle-styled outsole for comfort and durability while on a skateboard.

The entire National Geographic x Vans collaboration will be available on Vans.com and at select Vans stockists including at Nordstrom starting on June 1 but the retail pricing has not been revealed.

The lateral side of the National Geographic x Vans Slip-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of 43einhalb

The lateral side of the National Geographic x Vans Authentic. CREDIT: Courtesy of 43einhalb

The lateral side of the National Geographic x Vans Old-Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of 43einhalb

The lateral side of the National Geographic x Vans Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of 43einhalb