Kids of Immigrants x Vans Are Partnering for a Purposeful Collab

Vans is teaming up with Kids of Immigrants, the Los-Angeles based brand and collective whose garments have been spotted on stars such as Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa, for a sneaker collab and campaign with a purpose.

The “Work A Day In Our Shoes” campaign highlights working-class immigrants by featuring family members of the Kids Of Immigrants team. Together Vans and Kids Of Immigrants will also release a sneaker that has been infused with KOI founders Daniel Buezo and Weleh Dennis’ personal touches. The shoe will be available for $100 on Oct. 2 through the Greenhouse App, KOI website.and Footlocker.com, and at Footlocker Compton.

Kids of Immigrants, which was founded by first-generation Americans, Daniel Buenzo and Weleh Dennis in 2016, has grown to be a favorite for stars such as Odell Beckham Jr., Kelhani and Lil Uzi Vert, to name a few more.

The collective and brand will release a limited-edition Lowland CC silhouette with Vans that will be available later this week.

KOI x Vans Lowland CC sneaker. CREDIT: Victor Viega

Inspired by Buezo’s father, a longtime construction worker, the KOI x Vans Lowland CC sneaker features a simple industrial palette that has an off-white canvas. Each pair has also been personally modified by members of Kids of Immigrants and comes with a brush as well as sandpaper so customers can also make their mark on the limited-edition shoes.

In celebration of the partnership, Vans announced it will donate $5,000 to A New Way of Life, a charitable organization that supports women who have been recently let out of prison. Together, Vans and Kids of Immigrants will also partner with the non-profit to build a community garden in L.A. that currently hosts eight women.

The KOI x Vans Lowland CC sneaker will be available on Oct. 2 through the Greenhouse App, KOI website.and Footlocker.com, and at Footlocker Compton.