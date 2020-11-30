Vans Launches Its Holiday ’20 Collection That Allows Shoppers to Create Custom Shoes With Digital Coloring Book 

This year, treat your loved ones to custom shoes thanks to Vans.

Available now is the heritage skate footwear brand’s holiday ’20 Collection that allows shoppers to make custom shoes with a special digital coloring book designed by Philadelphia-based artist Andy Rementer.

The custom collection includes three different coloring book patterns that feature various “quirky” characters and other objects, including Christmas trees, snowflakes, skateboards, coffee mugs and more.

Shoppers can color and customize the art and then upload it to Vans Customs and choose to have it displayed on footwear models, including the Authentic, Era, Classic Slip-On, Old Skool and Sk8-Hi styles.

Vans Family members will be able to unlock access to three exclusive fleece options including an action sports-inspired fleece pullover in addition to a music and art-inspired crewneck fleece each featuring art and illustrations by Rementer. If you don’t want to create your own, Vans offers the coloring book design in Sk8-Hi for $100 and in Old Skool for $95.

Vans Customs Holiday Sk8-Hi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

To Buy: Vans Customs Holiday Sk8-HI, $100

Additionally, for the holiday season, Vans and “The Simpsons” have joined forces one again, this time releasing a new sneaker collection that fans can also customize.

The skatewear brand and the long-running animated comedy show released a new footwear capsule this week, which included the classic SK8-Hi, Old Skool and Slip-On silhouettes.

Fans can apply the “Holiday” edition graphic onto the aforementioned shoes with the design featuring Homer Simpson as Santa Claus, while his wife, Marge, is seen sitting on his lap. Adding to the Christmas theme are the characters Bart and Lisa holding presents as well as “Merry Christmas” printed throughout the shoes.