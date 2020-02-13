Vans Reissues Sneakers Inspired by This Cult-Favorite ’80s Teen Movie

Vans is giving “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” fans something to cheer about.

The California-based skate brand is reissuing its “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On through its Anaheim Factory collection. Initially released in 1982 and handed out at the “Fast Times” premiere in Hollywood, Calif., the shoe is among the most coveted Vans archival styles.

The “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On returns with its original design and construction method. Like its predecessor, the reissue features a wraparound “Fast Times” print along the foxing of its vulcanized waffle sole. The shoe has been updated for the 2020s with an UltraCush footbed, adding increased comfort.

Vans “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On CREDIT: Vans

The Checkerboard Slip-On’s initial claim to fame came from its appearance in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” In his breakout role as the marijuana-loving surfer Jeff Spicoli, actor Sean Penn wears a pair of Checkerboard Slip-Ons. The Slip-On silhouette made its debut in 1977, and the Checkerboard colorway came out in the early ’80s, after Vans’ founders Paul and James Van Doren noticed that kids were drawing check patterns on their shoes and decided to create a style with a similar look. This marks the first time the “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On has returned since it debuted nearly four decades ago.

Sean Penn in Vans as Jeff Spicoli in a scene from “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” (1982). CREDIT: Shutterstock

Arriving this March, the “Fast Times” Checkerboard Slip-On will be available for a limited time only at Vans.com and in select retail locations.

