Vans Launches High School Art Competition With Grand Prize of $75,000

Vans Custom Culture, an art competition for high schoolers with a grand prize of $75,000 for their school’s art program, is today kicking off its 11th annual event.

This year, in addition to the grand prize winner, the top five runner-up schools will receive an artist mentorship program equaling one lesson in school from one of the following Vans’ art ambassadors: Kelly Breez, Robin Eisenberg, Todd Francis, Penelope Gazin or Jay Howell.

“Vans Custom Culture not only showcases the core values of Vans as a brand, but encourages today’s youth to continue to share their stories, experiences and the things that are meaningful to them through creative self-expression,” said Mitch Whitaker, general manager of Vans the Americas. “This special contest presents a unique opportunity to support high school art programs across the country, as well as rewarding the talented artists with more support to do what they love.”

Today through January 31, high school art teachers and administrators can register their school on the Vans Custom Culture website to be one of the 500 schools selected by Vans that have had their budgets cut. Vans has also partnered with Yoobi, Americas for the Arts and Journeys, which will provide a box of art supplies to help students bring their ideas to life.

The selected schools will be tasked to design two blank pairs of shoes illustrating the themes Local Flavor and Off the Wall. In addition to designing shoes, schools will also submit an Impact Document to help Vans determine the top 50 participants. It is then up to each school to encourage the public to vote from April 22 to May 3 to determine the top five finalists. The final winner will be announced later in May.

The grand prize-winning school will receive a surprise visit from Vans and its three participating partners, for a lunchtime celebration filled with giveaways and presentation of the $75,000 check.

