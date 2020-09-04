‘What Are Those?’ Social Media Has Mixed Reviews For Vans New Surfing Booties

Vans unveiled its newest surfing boot on Thursday and social media had mixed reviews.

“What are those,” and “This definitely ain’t it chief,” were some of the responses on Instagram about Vans’ Surf Boot 2 Hi V, which is the brand’s performance-driven update to the original Vans Surf Boot. Others, however, were impressed with its design and function. Some even asked if they could wear these on land.

“Right on, these are radical dude,” said another. “Ok those are sick,” read one comment.



“Wonder if these would keep my feet warm in winter in the Midwest in my work boots,” a user said.



The Surf Boot is meant for surfing in colder temperatures as it features 3mm neoprene material for added comfort and warmth around the foot and ankle. In addition, there’s an engineered rubber outsole with micro-waffle siping for grip. Its minimal thickness is key to protect the foot’s connection with the board. It is meant to feel like a second-skin. Plus, there’s a new hook-and-loop strap feature for adjustability.

The style also includes Vans’ signature stripe and checkerboard accent on the heel pull-tab.

To Buy: Vans Surf Boot 2 Hi V, $80.

Vans Surf Boot 2 Hi V is available now at Vans Surf retailers and online for $80. The company’s Surf Boot 2 Hi is also on sale as is its Surf Boot 2 Mid for $65.

On the sneaker front, Vans recently teamed up with Los Angeles-based apparel brand Free & Easy for a surfer-inspired capsule. The lineup included a re-imagined pair of beloved shoes: the OG Sk8-Hi LX and the OG Era LX designed with a 1970s-inspired color palette, which has appropriately been described as mellow. The looks are dressed in what Vans is describing as sun-soaked gold and orange hues as well as several ocean-tinted jewel tones.