Vans Will Release an Autism Awareness Collection This Month

Vans is set to deliver its Autism Awareness Collection, a line of sensory inclusive footwear designs made with autism spectrum disorder in mind.

The lineup of shoes, according to Vans, is created with comfort at the forefront and with sensory-inclusive elements, such as a calming color palette, and elements that focus on the senses of touch, sign and sound. The brand said in a statement that it worked with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to create the designs. All of the looks feature the brand’s acclaimed ComfyCush technology, which was created to ensure all day comfort and ease of wear.

The looks include the ComfyCush Old Skool, which features a checkerboard pattern with red velvet hearts and a special message on each heel, and a trio of ComfyCush Slip-On PT silhouettes.

One Slip-On includes a squishy check upper in a cool-toned gray and an easy-on heel pull tab; the second has a holographic water printed upper and blue twill sidewalls; and the third includes white canvas uppers with the word “Love” on one foot and “Vans” on the other with a fuzzy tactile blue heart.

Exclusively for kids and toddlers, Vans will deliver the ComfyCush New Skool V, a durable look that features a rubber toe cap, an added vamp overlay, a single strap hook-and-loop closure, an easy-on, easy-off pull tab and a foam-padded collar.

The footwear range from the Vans Autism Awareness Collection. CREDIT: Vans

Aside from footwear, the Vans Autism Awareness Collection features both short- and long-sleeved T-shirts for kids with graphic treatments in cool, calming color palettes.

The Vans Autism Awareness Collection will hit stores in March. The brand also stated that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the A.skate Foundation, which introduces skateboarding to kids with autism through acceptance, therapy and education. Vans said it will donate a minimum of $100,000 of its proceeds to A.skate.

