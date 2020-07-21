Vans Adds Skateboard Legend Andrew Reynolds To Its Team

Vans tapped skateboard legend Andrew Reynolds to join its roster of ambassadors.

The skate brand made the announcement on Monday with a video welcoming the athlete to its family. Reynolds boasts several accolades including Thrasher Magazine’s 1998 Skater of the Year and currently serves as the founder and owner of Baker Skateboards.

Reynolds took to Instagram to share his excitement over his new endorsement, captioning his post: “I’M ON VANS!!!! Beyond stoked and honored!”

The partnership between the brand and Reynolds has been anticipated by fans for weeks, if not months, as Reynolds regularly posts all sorts of images of its skate shoes to his Instagram page.

Reynolds joins skaters Dustin Dollin, Geoff Rowley, Chima Ferguson and others who also earned an endorsement from Vans.

Known as “The Boss,” the fabled professional started out with Birdhouse Skateboards in the 1990s with the help of the brand’s founder Tony Hawk. Reynolds then went on to form his own label, Baker, in 2000. As a brand, Baker collaborated with Vans in August 2019 for a series of four sneakers as well as a capsule of apparel and accessories. The now sold-out footwear can be found on resale sites such as StockX and GOAT for upward of $150.

Watch Vans’ introductory video with Andrew Reynolds below:

Vans was founded in 1966 and has continued to bring the best in skate culture to the forefront of fashion. The Californian brand’s signature sneakers and apparel collections have included collaborations with major labels such as Supreme, Kith, Kenzo and even National Geographic.