Vans has produced several classic shoes that have graced the feet of many music icons. After decades of ties to music, the brand announced today that it signed its first-ever global music ambassador, an artist sure to be mentioned among the all-time greats: Anderson .Paak.

“We are inspired by AP’s multifaceted creative talent and are excited to continue to partner with him throughout the next year for curated music and art initiatives, product design and enabling creativity within the local community and around the world,” Vans global music marketing lead Tierney Stout said in a statement. “Anderson epitomizes creative expression and we are thrilled to officially welcome him into the Vans family.”

As part of the partnership, Vans said the musician born Brandon Paak Anderson — who once worked at a Vans store in Topanga Canyon, Calif. — will serve as a judge for its Vans Musicians Wanted competition that is geared toward offering a platform for artists worldwide.

Aside from the partnership announcement, Vans revealed its Anderson .Paak collection, which features footwear and accessories inspired by his Southern California roots as well as his beloved albums “Venice” and “Malibu.”

For the sneakers, the pack features a new-look Old Skool DX that is inspired by “Venice,” designed with a psychedelic upper with both digital print and 3D printing to provide depth and texture, as well as yellow eyelets and a translucent blue vinyl Sidestripe. It also includes the Sid DX, which was made as an homage to “Malibu.” It is equipped with an embroidered chenille pattern on the uppers with tonal black laces and stitching. The brand also added a Flying-V logo on each side. Both pairs feature custom tongue label messages from the artist and translucent green waffle soles, custom packaging and dust bags.

As for the accessories, Vans will deliver a pair of the matching AP Bucket Hats with custom prints, silicon patches and signature quotes on the brim.

The Vans x Anderson .Paak collection arrives Nov. 13 with prices ranging from $40 to $110.

It will be available at Vans stores, Vans.com and at select retail partners including Foot Locker and its online store, Footlocker.com.

Additionally, .Paak released a new single today, “Jewelz,” and an animated video for the song where caricatures of he and his son are wearing the Vans x Anderson .Paak footwear.

Anderson .Paak x Vans Old Skool DX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans