Union LA’s Sold-Out Air Jordan Collaboration Is Releasing Again

Sneaker fans who missed out on the latest Union LA and Jordan Brand collaboration will soon have another opportunity to do so.

The Union LA x Air Jordan collection released exclusively on Union’s website and its stores on Aug. 29, a capsule that blends basketball and looks inspired by streetwear culture. At the center of the collab are two new iterations of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker including the “Guava” colorway, which released exclusively in Union last month, and the “Off Noir” makeup that is hitting shelves again before the end of this month.

The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 features a mesh upper with premium suede overlays and translucent wings, which sits atop a sail midsole. “With the 4 — maybe it’s the angle of my ankle — but I had a problem with the way the tongue hit my shin,” Gibbs told Jordan Brand. “When I was younger, I’d often fold it over and tie it down. I wanted to shorten the tongue. But, I am a fan of collaboration and compromise. So we decided to fold over the tongue and stitch it down, allowing for easy removal to reveal the traditional tongue.”

The selection of footwear extends to the new Jordan Zoom ’92 and Jordan Delta Mid silhouettes wearing an identical color scheme to its Jordan 4 counterpart. The Union LA x Air Jordan 4 “Off Noir” ($250), the Jordan Zoom ’92 ($150), and the Jordan Delta Mid ($160) releases on Sept. 30 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

The lateral side of the Union LA x Air Jordan Delta Mid “Off Noir.” CREDIT: Nike