The Shoe Surgeon Creates a Luxury Union LA x Air Jordan — and You Can Own a Pair for $4,500

By Peter Verry
The Shoe Surgeon's Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low "Off Noir" (top) and "Guava Ice."
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is no stranger to creating luxury versions of hyped sneakers. His latest work pairs the hues of the Union LA x Air Jordan 4s with the silhouette of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low.

However, unlike much of his creations that are one-of-one’s for athletes and celebrities, you can own a pair of these — for $4,500.

To bring the looks to life, The Shoe Surgeon incorporated python, suede and leather on the uppers, which also feature “Air Surgeon” and “TSS/LA” tags that are reminiscent of the branding Union LA employed ont he Air Jordan 4. Also, the sneaker artist employed transparent swooshes and yellowed midsoles and outsoles that give off an aged appearance. The hues on each shoe resemble those of the “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” colorways of the latest Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collaboration.

A limited number of The Shoe Surgeon‘s Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” are available now exclusively via Thesurgeon.com with a $4,500 price tag.

The Shoe Surgeon’s Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low “Guava Ice.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon’s Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low “Off Noir.”
CREDIT: Andy Keilen
A detail shot of The Shoe Surgeon’s Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low “Off Noir” (L) and “Guava Ice.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon
The Shoe Surgeon in his Union Lux Air Jordan 1 Low “Guava Ice.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Shoe Surgeon

