The Shoe Surgeon Creates a Luxury Union LA x Air Jordan — and You Can Own a Pair for $4,500

Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is no stranger to creating luxury versions of hyped sneakers. His latest work pairs the hues of the Union LA x Air Jordan 4s with the silhouette of the iconic Air Jordan 1 Low.

However, unlike much of his creations that are one-of-one’s for athletes and celebrities, you can own a pair of these — for $4,500.

To bring the looks to life, The Shoe Surgeon incorporated python, suede and leather on the uppers, which also feature “Air Surgeon” and “TSS/LA” tags that are reminiscent of the branding Union LA employed ont he Air Jordan 4. Also, the sneaker artist employed transparent swooshes and yellowed midsoles and outsoles that give off an aged appearance. The hues on each shoe resemble those of the “Guava Ice” and “Off Noir” colorways of the latest Union LA x Air Jordan 4 collaboration.