A Detailed Look at Union’s Upcoming Air Jordan 4 Collab Surfaced

A new collaboration between Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand is reportedly on the way and it won’t take long before sneaker fans can get their hands on it.

According to social media leaker account @py_rates_, two iterations of the Union x Air Jordan 4 collab are releasing on Aug. 29 with the “Off Noir/Lt Fusion Red-Brigade Blue” colorway receiving a global launch and the “Guava Ice/Lt Fusion Red-Light Bone” makeup dropping exclusively at Union locations.

Prior to its scheduled release date, the resale platform GOAT shared a detailed look at the global release yesterday on social media. The latest rendition of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker features a black mesh-based upper with a contrasting blue collar and the classic “Nike Air” branding on the heel. The shoe’s standout detail is the subtle “UN/LA” branding on the side’s translucent wings eyelets, while a cream-colored midsole and outsole complete the look.

Although the global release version of the Union x Air Jordan 4 was revealed, the Union exclusive pair was not. However, reports state both versions are expected to come with a $250 price tag.

In related Jordan Brand news, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s player-exclusive “Zoo” Air Jordan 34 is releasing at Concepts’ Boylston Street location today. A release on SNKRS will follow on July 31 at 10 a.m. ET.