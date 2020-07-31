A Second Colorway of the Union x Air Jordan 4 Collaboration Surfaces

A second colorway for Union Los Angeles’ upcoming Air Jordan 4 collaboration has surfaced.

Sneaker leak account @Sneakerheadz on Instagram has provided a detailed look at the “Guava Ice” iteration of the Union x Air Jordan 4 that initially surfaced on the resale platform GOAT.

The “Guava Ice” colorway wears a premium light pink suede upper that’s paired with a mesh ankle collar in red and blue accents on the sock liner and “Nike Air” heel tab. The shoe’s standout element is the “UN/LA” tab on the lateral side, which appears to be the only indication that this shoe is a collab with Union. Capping off the look is a tonal cream midsole and outsole.

Jordan Brand and Union has not yet unveiled their Air Jordan 4 collab but according to @py_rates_, it will release on Aug. 29 for $250. The “Off Noir” colorway is slated to be hitting shelves globally and will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers while the “Guava Ice” makeup is expected to release exclusively at Unionlosangeles.com and at Union stores.