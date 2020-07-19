Under Armour Delivers Its ‘Most Versatile Running Shoe Yet’ in the UA Hovr Phantom 2

After releasing the first-ever Hovr Phantom running shoe in February 2018, Under Armour has just released the second look using the Phantom name.

Available now in both men’s and women’s sizing is the Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom 2, a neutral style the brand is calling its “most versatile running shoe yet” as well as its “fastest” and “most comfortable.” To create this sneaker — which Under Armour said is made for shorter, faster runs — it focused on improving the design and performance features, specifically cushioning, fit and feel.

“We wanted the new UA Hovr Phantom 2 to be the most runnable version yet, so the priority was to really lock in on the performance solutions,” Under Armour footwear designer for run Ed Wallace said in a statement. “Traction, flexibility and cushioning were the major upgrades in creating the new platform, while fit and breathability were crucial to designing the upper. Together, these improved features enable you to feel ready to go the instant you lace up.”

The sneaker is made with more plush UA Hovr cushioning, which was done to offer lightweight energy return that also provides “bouncy comfort” when the runner’s foot hits the pavement. It also includes a built-in SpeedForm 2.0 sockliner that is inspired by bike chamois for out-of-the-box comfort. Additionally, the shoe features an anatomically designed collar (that dips lower than the first Phantom for comfort around the ankle bone), breathable upper and an updated knit for a sock-like fit.

“True to the Phantom franchise, this shoe is for the athlete who likes to do things their way,” Ed Wallace said in the statement. “The Phantom 2 is all about versatility and will meet you wherever and whenever they are needed — when comfort, style, and performance are key.”

The Under Armour UA Hovr Phantom 2 is available now via UA.com as well as at Under Armour Brand Houses and select retailers. The sneakers retail for $150.

