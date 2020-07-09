Under Armour Releases Most Versatile Training Shoe to Date

Most people engage in a variety of workouts, and Under Armour believes it has the versatile training shoe that’s ideal for those fitness enthusiasts.

Available now via UA.com is the Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2 in sizing for both men and women. The athletic giant believes this style will give any gym rat the “versatility needed to adapt, overcome and conquer your next workout.” Under Armour stated the UA Hovr Apex 2 is built with comfort, support, durability and power in mind to help the wearer during any training session, regardless if its strength training with heavy weights, a grueling HIIT session or getting a workout in on the pavement.

Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another look at the Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2 features the brand’s acclaimed Hovr responsive and energy-returning cushioning and engineered mesh uppers that are both breathable and comfortable. Also, the uppers are built with an abrasion-resistant pattern for added durability.

Additional features include the stability that’s provided by its streamlined support strap. that locks the heel in place and the brand’s UA TriBase technology in the outsole. Pairing the two, Under Armour said, allows for maximum ground control and flexibility.

The Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2 is available now via UA.com in both men’s and women’s sizing in several colorways with a $140 retail price.

Another colorway of the Under Armour UA Hovr Apex 2. CREDIT: Courtesy