Under Armour Releases the Project Rock ‘Through the Work’ Collection

Through his partnership with Under Armour, musclebound actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to deliver gym-ready gear through his Project Rock imprint. His latest line — the “Through the Work” collection — arrived today.

The latest Under Armour x Project Rock drop features several apparel items and accessories for men, women, boys and girls. Several of the looks include Johnson’s name for the gym, “Iron Paradise,” as well as “BSR,” which stands for “Blood, Sweat, Respect.”

For men, the highlights of the collection include the Iron Paradise Tank and the Charged Cotton Fleece Pants, which retail for $35 and $80, respectively. Top women’s looks include Sports Bra ($45) and the matching 7/8 Leggings ($65). And for boys and girls, standout items include short-sleeved T-shirts featuring the brand aforementioned phrases for $25.

Under Armour x Project Rock Iron Paradise Tank. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

Watch on FN

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock “Through the Work” Collection, $15-$150; UA.com

Also, from now until Sept. 28, Under Armour is engaging in its “You Buy a Bag, We’ll Donate a Bag” promotion. For every bag purchased that is $25 or more, the brand said it will donate a second bag to United Way. The Project Rock line features the Pro Backpack, which retails for $150.

Although a new collection of apparel and gear arrived today, new footwear looks were not included. However, Under Armour released Johnson’s latest training shoe, the Project Rock 3, on Sept. 3.

The Under Armour Project Rock 3 was designed with comfort and stability in mind. To achieve this, Under Armour equipped the performance style with its latest innovations such as UA TriBase tech, which was added to offer greater ground contact and to promote natural motion, and soft and energy-returning Hovr cushioning.

The shoe is available via UA.com, at UA Brand Houses and in select retailers. It retails for $140 for men and women, with grade school sizing selling for $120.

Under Armour Project Rock 3. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 3 (Men’s), $140; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 3 (Women’s), $140; UA.com

To Buy: Under Armour Project Rock 3 (Grade School), $140; UA.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.